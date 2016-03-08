Beckham wants CR7 for Inter Miami
07 September at 13:30David Beckham’s new MLS club Inter Miami has been officially announced and the plan is in motion for the club to have their inaugural season in 2020. Beckham must now begin his search to establish his team, with some big names linked as marquee signings for the England legend’s club.
Now, reports from English tabloid rag the Daily Mail suggest that Beckham may be looking at Cristiano Ronaldo as a potential option for the side; as the inaugural season will clash with the final season of Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus.
Football marketing professionals will have taken note of Ronaldo’s impact on Juventus, in terms of stocks, shirt sales and social media following, and the positive influence he can bring to a team before even stepping on the pitch.
Inter Miami would likely have to break an MLS transfer record to sign Ronaldo but in this day and age, anything is possible.
