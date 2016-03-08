Behind the scenes: how Chelsea want to steal Roma star from under Liverpool & Real noses
02 July at 12:45Prominent football journalist Alfredo Pedula has reported that Premier League giants Chelsea are looking to steal Roma goalkeeper Alisson from under the noses of Real Madrid and Liverpool this summer.
Alisson has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his performances for the Giallorossi have attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool. He appeared in 37 Serie A games last season.
Alfredo Pedula says that, while Real Madrid were said to be close to signing Alisson, Chelsea have restarted their attempts to sign the Brazilian.
Agent Fali Ramadani is expected to help Chelsea thrash out multiple deals this summer and, while he has already enquired about Gigi Donnarumma, the Blues are back in for Alisson.
They are expected to go back in for the Roma star, despite Real currently leading the chase for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
