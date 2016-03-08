Behind the scenes: How Higuain betrayed Gattuso and AC Milan

Gonzalo Higuain’s AC Milan spell ended in the worst possible way. The Argentinean striker arrived at the club on loan with an option to buy last summer but his time at the San Siro was never successful.



Our Milan pundit Daniele Longo reveals how the relationship between the new Chelsea striker and AC Milan collapsed.



First of all: Higuain has never been 100% sure to join AC Milan. Higuain was not convinced about the formula of the transfer (loan with an option to buy) but Leonardo managed to convince him. After the away Cagliari clash El Pipita had his first argument with Gattuso. The former Juve star was furious for the performance of his team-mates and refused to give a post-match interview causing Gattuso’s anger.



The Italian tactician expected Higuain to give AC Milan a boost in terms of personality. He was supposed to be a leader but he ended up showing lack of respect for some of his team-mates and Gattuso reproached him for this reason.



One day, Higuain also complained with Gattuso because his training sessions were too hard. The relationship with the club (Maldini and Leonardo) had already deteriorated and when the AC Milan’s sporting director publicly attacked him, Higuain asked to be sold.



Everybody knows how the story ended up: the ‘fever’ of Jeddah and the request to remain out of AC Milan squad against Genoa.



El Pipita is now far away from Milan. In London, at Chelsea, he will have a chance to make a fresh start and relaunch his career after six terrible months in Red-and-Black.



Adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni



Daniele Longo