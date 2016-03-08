Behind the scenes: how Ronaldo impressed Ferguson and Giggs at Man Utd

Juventus and Italian football are starting to know Cristiano Ronaldo who last Saturday played his first official game with the Juventus jersey. A debut without goals but with three points in his pocket and the day after the victory, Ronaldo was in the home gym, once again, to train. Today's edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport shows an old story of the times of Manchester: "at United he was boxing, he went to the swimming pool and had a personal chef." In Carrington they were convinced that nobody was training harder than Ryan Giggs, until Ronaldo arrived and he did everything to change their minds. Also in Turin, Ronaldo is among the first to arrive at training and follows the team's program with attention to two activities in particular: the 30-40 meter shots and the old wall. The strongest player in the world and the most basic exercises taught at football school.

