Behind the scenes: watch Barcelona's training ahead of Sevilla clash
10 August at 22:20Watch as FC Barcelona were put through their paces at the Cuitat Esportivo Joan Gamper on Friday afternoon. Ernesto Valverde's side take face Sevilla in the Supercopa de España in Tangier, Morocco, on Sunday. It's a game which will see Clément Lenglet face his former club.
Barcelona have signed Arturo Vidal and Artur this summer while Sevilla are expected to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva in the coming hours (READ MORE).
Watch the video of today’s Barcelona training
