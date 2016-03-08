Belgian football federation jump in support of Lukaku
04 September at 14:15The Belgian football federation have now jumped in support of their striker Romelu Lukaku after the recent racism case against him.
Lukaku joined Inter this summer from Premier League giants Manchester United and while he did score in both of his first games for the nerazzurri, he was racially abused by Cagliari fans in the recent away game.
Following the release of an embarrassing statement by the Inter Ultras from CurvaNord, the Belgian football federation have condemned whatever happened.
Peter Bossaert, a member of the Belgian Football Federation, issued an official commentary. He said: "Racism is intolerable and it is really sad to see that in 2019 we still have to fight with this scourge. But we will do it and continue to do so, racism must disappear from the world of football, stadiums and society.
"When one of our players, like Romelu Lukaku , is targeted by racist acts, it worries us. We feel it is important to express our support and take a clear position against all forms of racism and discrimination ".
