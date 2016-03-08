Belgian World Cup star hints at Spurs stay amidst Man Utd links
02 August at 11:15Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has hinted at a possible stay at the Premier League giants, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer.
The Red Devils are after a central defender this summer and Alderweireld is one of the club's most prominent transfer targets, along with Harry Maguire and Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.
In an interview that Alderweireld recently gave to Belgian outlet HLN, he hinted that he could still stay at Spurs this summer. He said: “I will return to London this weekend for the start of pre-season with my club.”
Alderweireld's contract at Spurs runs out next summer and Spurs are hassling for a fee over 60 million euros to part ways with the Belgian.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
