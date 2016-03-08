Belgian World Cup star Axel Witsel will undergo a medical at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of a move to the club this summer.The 29-year-old currently plies his trade with Chinese club for Tiajin Quanjian and was an important part of the Belgian side that was playing in the FIFA World Cup before it got knocked out in the quarter-final of the tournament.Witself is set to undergo a medical at Borussia Dortmund today and will sign a contract with the club, ahead of his move for about 20 million euros.