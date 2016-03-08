Eden Hazard is doing well with Belgium, so well that he is being compared to one of the world’s best players.

The 27-year-old has scored twice and assisted once at the World Cup to add to the 17 goals he netted in all competitions with Chelsea this season.

​Speaking to the media ahead of the Group G tussle with England for leadership that group, the Red Devils’ assistant Coach, Graeme Jones, claimed that Hazard can turn a game on its head.

According to the Standard, he said that the Real Madrid-linked star can win games “on his own”.

“If you look at the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United, Eden won the trophy on his own for Chelsea that day.

“They won 1-0, Eden won the penalty and then scored it, He is at that stage in his career where he has become a match-winner. There aren’t many in international football. Messi is also one of them.

“Eden is at his peak. He is fit, mentally strong, he has experience and is comfortable with his game.

“He is at such a level that before a game he can say: ‘I’ll make this match my own’.”