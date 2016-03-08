Belgium’s Koeman refuses to rule out future managerial role at Barcelona
06 December at 12:00Belgium national team head coach Ronald Koeman has hinted that he will be open for a role of the manager at the Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona in the future.
The 56-year-old has been linked with a managerial role at the Catalan-based club where manager Ernesto Valverde is under increasing pressure with series of under-par performances in the recent past.
Koeman, while talking to Marca, revealed that he does not want to talk about rumours as he is currently working with the national team of Belgium but refused to rule out a future move to Barcelona.
“I have two more years of contract with the national team,” he said. “I don't like to talk about Barça. It's uncomfortable for many reasons, now I have a job and it's not fair to talk about this. If that opportunity comes then it comes and if it doesn't come, it doesn't come. There are more important things in life, but never say never.”
