STATS - This will be the fourth meeting between Belgium and Tunisia, with both nations winning one game and sharing one draw. The most recent meeting between Belgium and Tunisia was a friendly in 2014, with Dries Mertens scoring a late winner for Belgium in a 1-0 win in Brussels. This is Belgium and Tunisia’s second meeting at a World Cup tournament – they previously drew 1-1 in the 2002 group stages, in what was Tunisia’s only point in that edition. Belgium are unbeaten in their three previous World Cup games against African opponents, with a draw against Tunisia in 2002 the only game they failed to win.

Napoli star Dries Mertens starts in Belgium’s attacking trident alongside Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.The Diable Rouges won the first game of the group stage against Panama with goals came courtesy of Mertens and Lukaku. A win against Tunisia would allow Roberto Martinez’s men to qualify for the last-16 stage.