Belotti: We are all behind Mazzarri
04 November at 14:00Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s striker Andrea Belotti has insisted that the under-fire manager Walter Mazzarri has still got the backing of the player.
The 58-year-old is under immense pressure despite receiving unprecedented backing from club’s president Urbano Cairo.
The Turin-based club managed to register just 11 points from first 11 league matches and are currently placed on the 14th spot of the league table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Lazio.
There were reports in the media earlier that Mazzarri has been given just one match to turn things around or he will be replaced as the manager of the Torini’s first team.
However, veteran striker Belotti, while talking to Corriere Torino as cited by Football-Italia, has revealed that the former Inter Milan manager has not lost the support of the locker room.
“We showed this team is still alive [in the match against Juventus]” said Belotti. “We confronted ourselves and some of us have let out what we kept inside. After speaking about it, we have understood and got to know each other better. We have released ourselves from bad thoughts.”
He added: “The whole squad is still behind Mazzarri, we always have been. And on the pitch against Juventus, we demonstrated this.”
Torino will face Brescia in their next league match on Saturday which is likely to decide the fate of Mazzarri.
