Ben Afra: 'Back to Lyon? I could never work with Aulas'

ben arfa, rennes, dribbling, aouar, lione, 2018/19
02 April at 18:45

Rennes winger, Hatem Ben Arfa, spoke to France 3 about his experience at Paris Saint-Germain:
 
"PSG? It was a big test, I wasn't prepared to live there. You have to be quiet to be able to do well, but it's a which still strengthened me. If I am still here? Only God knows, let's see how it will end this season. Lyon? I could never work with Aulas. "
 
Ben Arfa featured as predominantly as a substitute at PSG, only featuring 626 minutes on Ligue 1 last season.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.