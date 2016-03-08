Ben Afra: 'Back to Lyon? I could never work with Aulas'



Rennes winger, Hatem Ben Arfa, spoke to France 3 about his experience at Paris Saint-Germain:



"PSG? It was a big test, I wasn't prepared to live there. You have to be quiet to be able to do well, but it's a which still strengthened me. If I am still here? Only God knows, let's see how it will end this season. Lyon? I could never work with Aulas. "



Ben Arfa featured as predominantly as a substitute at PSG, only featuring 626 minutes on Ligue 1 last season.





