Benatia considering retirement from the national team

According to RMC Sport Juve's Mehdi Benatia is considering retirement after what was rumored through the media back in Morocco.



Rumors speculated over the media in Morocco after the player wasn't called up but Benatia himself wrote on Instagram his whole situation to shut the rumors.



“I want to deny the information published in some media of the Moroccan press that a certificate was sent from my club. This is false, no certificate was sent simply because I am not injured,” said Benatia in an irritated voice.



“I’m fine alhamdulillah [praise God]. When a player is injured, he must come to have his injury validated by the national team doctor, but that is not my case. So, stop lying, stop inventing things because I am fed up,” he added.



Now the 31-year-old defender is considering focusing solely on playing for the Old Lady just like Mario Mandzukic did following the World Cup.