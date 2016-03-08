Benatia demands Juventus exit: Paratici meets agent of wantaway Arsenal target
23 January at 18:35Fabio Paratici held a meeting with Medhi Benatia's agent Moussa Sissoko in Milan on Wednesday. The former Roma and Bayern Munich star wants to leave Juventus in the January transfer window to gain more game time elsewhere.
Today's meeting last about one hour and the agent of Benatia confirmed that his clients wants Juve exit.
The Old Lady, however, is not opened to selling the 31-year-old who has been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan although the latest reports in Italy suggest Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihād is the last club to have made contact to sign the experienced defender.
Juventus and Arsenal are already in talks for Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman has agreed to join the Old Lady as a free agent next season but Juve would try to anticipate his arrival and sign him in January. According to Tuttosport, the Serie A giants could offer a swap-deal to seal the services of the 28-year-old in the January window.
