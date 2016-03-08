Benatia deserved the red card? Allegri angry at journalist for ‘unnecessary question’

12 November at 11:50
Massimiliano Allegri hit out at journalists of Rai Sport yesterday night when he was asked about a possible red card for Medhi Bentia.

The Juventus defender was booked in the first half and a few minutes later he hit the ball with his hand causing a penalty kick for Milan. Mazzoleni, the referee of the game, decided not to punish Benatia with a second yellow card sparking controversies among AC Milan fans.

When Allegri was asked his thoughts on Mazzoleni’s decision, the Italian manager replied: “We played a great game after Wednesday’s defeat [against Manchester United]. I didn’t even see the handball. The problem of Italy is that people always talk about referees. You talk about things that don’t even exist.”

“We played a good game against a good AC Milan side but you always look at the episodes. Episodes do not decide games. I see things differently. If I were you I wouldn’t even ask some questions. But you do and I have to reply. Sometimes you shouldn’t even ask some questions but I am polite and I reply to everything.”
 

