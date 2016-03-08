Benatia: 'I now have new teammates and new objectives' - pics

New companion, New objective with God's help pic.twitter.com/tFI8pgh8S1 — MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) 3 febbraio 2019

Medhi Benatia left Juve for a new adventure in Qatar as he was looking for more playing time and a new general experience. Benatia was replaced by Martin Caceres at Juve as the South American recently made his debut for the bianconeri. Benatia is now getting used to his new life as he wrote the following on social media: 'I now have new teammates and new objectives. I am always looking for God's help as I am set for this new adventure'. Juve fans surely wish Benatia all the best as you can view his original post bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.