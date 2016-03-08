Benatia: ‘Juve aim to win everything’

Juve star defender Medhi Benatia has spoken ahead of the Bianconeri’s last friendly game in the Usa against Real Madrid. “We worked a lot and we are happy to play against interesting opponents. We are almost at the end of the tour, we have an important game ahead of us.



“I am delighted to be at Juve. My boody took a while to settle in well and to get used to the staff’s requests. Young players give us a big help. When I arrived three years ago we wanted to win everything thanks to the club that has made an excellent transfer window. We’ll try to win everything.”

