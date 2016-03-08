Benatia open to Roma return



The former Roma and Juventus defender, Medhi Benatia gave an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport in which he recounts the plans for his future not excluding a return to Italy.



"They are two teams to which I am tied. I think it ends 2-1 for Roma, it is very important to win to go to the Champions League. They can do it, but they no longer have to make mistakes. Udinese can save itself.



"With Garcia I worked only a year, but I love him. He gave me confidence and after the two monsters Totti and De Rossi made me captain. These are things that I don't forget, like the Olimpico. When you enter in that stadium, with those people, you want to break the world. They deserve to win more, those fans. And I understand them. The real Romanist wants to win."



"Did I not leave myself well? Time puts things right. Sabatini is a great person, like Massara and Balzaretti. Not to mention Checco (Totti). If I come back? Maybe.... (laughs)



“We are settling in, I knew that football here is not at high levels, but life is serene. Then we see, I signed for two and a half years”

