Benatia rules out shock Juve return

Medhi Benatia has ruled out returning to his former club Juventus. It was reported in the media that the 32-year-old was being considered by the Turin-based club as a candidate to bolster the defensive line next season.



However, new manager Maurizo Sarri refused the idea of bringing the Morocco international back to the club where he has spent time from 2017-2019.



Benatia himself ruled out the move while talking to Goal.com. "I am happy with Al Duhail now,” he said. “I am not thinking about leaving and I will be here next season.”

