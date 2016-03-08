Benatia set for Juve exit: Caceres return close, former Chelsea and Liverpool stars in Paratici’s agenda
25 January at 10:15Juventus star Medhi Benatia is set to leave the Old Lady in the January transfer window. The player’s agents had a new contact with Fabio Paratici yesterday and they confirmed Bentia’s desire to leave the club as soon as possible.
Benatia is currently out of action with an injury but his return to action with the Black-and-Whites is not likely at this point.
According to Sky Sport, Al Duhail have offered Juventus € 15 million to sign the player (€8 million plus € 6 million in bonuses).
Juventus are trying to convince Benatia to stay at the club until the end of the season but Paratici is already thinking about a plan B. The possible replacement of the former Roma star, however, can only join Juventus on loan.
Lazio star Martin Caceres is reportedly close to making a return to Turin. The Uruguayan defender was supposed to move to China from Lazio but Juve are close to reaching an agreement to sign him.
Other names in Paratici’s agenda are former Liverpool star Skrtel (according to Sportitalia his agents will meet Juve today) and the Chelsea Champions League winner Branislav Ivanovic.
According to Il Corriere della Sera, Juve have also tried to sound out on Christensen’s availabilities but Chelsea replied by offering Cahill, a defender that the Old Lady is not interested in signing.
