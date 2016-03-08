Benfica deny Joao Felix-Atletico reports
17 June at 18:00According to a press release posted on their official website, Portuguese side Benfica are defending and denying the suggestions that Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign starlet Joao Felix.
"In view of the set of news published in these last hours, Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently underway regarding a possible transfer of player João Félix.
The conditions for its negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of 120 million euros.
More serious, and that deserves our most vehement repudiation and denial, is the false news that refers to negotiations that involve commissions of 30% and which, unfortunately, were echoed in Portugal by the newspaper "A Bola", with intentions and goals that we do not know at all. We repeat: this information is totally false, absurd and has clearly intentional intentions for the reputation and dignity of Sport Lisboa e Benfica."
