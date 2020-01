Benfica keen on signing AS Roma target on loan in January

Portuguese club S.L. Benfica are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window.The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after the arrival of striker Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window.Therefore, as per the latest development , Benfica are interested in signing Diaz on loan in January who has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants AS Roma in the recent past.