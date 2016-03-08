Benfica keen on signing AS Roma target on loan in January
14 January at 13:15Portuguese club S.L. Benfica are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after the arrival of striker Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window.
Therefore, as per the latest development, Benfica are interested in signing Diaz on loan in January who has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants AS Roma in the recent past.
