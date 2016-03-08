Benfica president delivers ultimatum to Juventus and Man United about Joao Felix
24 May at 12:55Benfica president Domingos Soares has given a clear message to all the potential suitors of the club's sensational talent Joao Felix.
The Portuguese starlet has become one of the most wanted youngsters in football today, thanks to his performances for Benfica. He has scored 19 times in all competitions, assisting eight times for the club.
Soares was talking to TVI24 recently and gave a clear signal and ultimatum to all interested clubs in the situation about Joao Felix.
He said: "Either they bring us the 120 million euros of the termination clause, or Joao will stay with us."
The two Manchester clubs, Juventus and the two Spanish giants have been linked with a move for Felix, whose current contract at Benfica runs out in the summer of 2023.
