Benfica starlet open to Juve move: 'Playing next to Ronaldo would be a dream'
01 February at 12:00Juventus have a new highly futuristic goal for the future. This is Joao Felix, 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder who is defined as the heir of Rui Costa. Scouts from Juventus, in addition to those of Barcelona, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, were thrilled by his latest performances but, interviewed by Tuttosport, the starlet has opened the door to the Bianconeri.
"I'm not scared by the numbers that revolve around me, nor by the illustrious comparisons offered by the media, nor the interest of the biggest clubs on the planet. If anything, I'm flattered. I am a professional and I am very fortunate to be doubly well advised," he said.
"My father was a PE teacher, who worked as an athletic trainer and knows very well how things go in our world. He was my first and most important teacher and then I have an agent, who is a phenomenon, the best in the world, Jorge Mendes.
"My future? It will be a decision that we will make with a mutual agreement. I am not sure. Personally, I give the utmost respect to everyone and I am attracted by the big leagues like the Spanish, English, Italian and French one. All the best Portuguese players went to play to the most important foreign leagues and, of course, I would like to do it, too.
"My dreams? I have two great dreams. I would like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo because he is simply the greatest. An idol, a world icon, an example for everyone. Playing with a 'monster' like him would allow me to grow even more.
"The second dream in this 2019, which I hope will be "golden" for me, is to win the Golden Boy, a fantastic prize, the Ballon d'Or for young players. Last year, I remained in contention until the final 40 candidates. This time I want to win it," Felix concluded.
Go to comments