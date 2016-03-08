Benfica warns Man Utd and Juve about future of Joao Felix
03 June at 11:00S.L. Benfica have decided not to sell their young sensation Joao Felix, as per a report published in Record.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest property in Europe and is being followed by clubs like Italian champions Juventus, English champions Manchester City and Spanish side Atletico Madrid.
However, according to new development, Felix’s parent club Benfica have decided to keep their star player for at least another season and they’ve informed the youngster’s agent Jorge Mendes about this plan as well.
Joao Felix has a € 120 million release clause and both Juventus and Manchester United have been linked with securing his services.
The Portuguese club are not interested in letting him go for a lower fee and have already informed his agent Jorge Mendes about the club’s decision.
As Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few months ago, Joao Felix has rejected to sign an improved contract with Benfica which would see his release clause increase to € 200 million.
His current contract runs through 2023.
