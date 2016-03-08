Benfica warns Man Utd and Juve about future of Joao Felix

03 June at 11:00
S.L. Benfica have decided not to sell their young sensation Joao Felix, as per a report published in Record.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest property in Europe and is being followed by clubs like Italian champions Juventus, English champions Manchester City and Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

However, according to new development, Felix’s parent club Benfica have decided to keep their star player for at least another season and they’ve informed the youngster’s agent Jorge Mendes about this plan as well.

Joao Felix has a € 120 million release clause and both Juventus and Manchester United have been linked with securing his services.

The Portuguese club are not interested in letting him go for a lower fee and have already informed his agent Jorge Mendes about the club’s decision.

As Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few months ago, Joao Felix has rejected to sign an improved contract with Benfica which would see his release clause increase to € 200 million.

His current contract runs through 2023.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.