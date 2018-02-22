Benitez: ‘Napoli? Premier League is my priority. On Sarri to Chelsea…’
14 May at 11:40Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez talked about his future with Calcionapoli24.it. The Newcastle tactician is one of Napoli’s possible replacements for Maurizio Sarri.
"I've heard many rumours but I haven't talked with De Laurentiis"
“I am in talks with Newcastle to extend my contract. I was offered to remain here for long time and I need to remain closet o my family. That’s why I decided to remain also in the Championship. My priority is to remain in England and at the moment I am in talks to sign a new contract with Newcastle.”
“Sarri to Chelsea? At the beginning it’s not easy but a great manager can adapt to the Premier League. In England there is more respect for the role of the manager. When I arrived at Liverpool they gave me three years to win something. I had to manage the team and try to win, I was not obliged. In Italy and Spain you must win something in the first year, sometimes in the first week.”
