Benitez or Lampard to replace Sarri at Chelsea, Maldini meets Sensi agent: top news of the day

From who will succeed Sarri at Chelsea to Conte's ambition to topple Juve and Milan's plan to rebuild. Here is the news of the day, on Calciomercato.com.



Chelsea to hold talks to make Lampard their next manager?



Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly planned to hold a meeting with Frank Lampard to talk about the possibility of making the Englishman their next manager although reports from England suggest Chelsea have started talks with Benítez to return for a second spell at the club.



Maurizio Sarri is all but set to leave Chelsea and is set to sign an agreement with Juventus, the club which already has an agreement with the Italian to make him the next manager.



OFFICIAL: Fonseca appointed as Roma's new coach​



Roma have officially found their replacement for Claudio Ranieri on the bench at the Stadio Olimpico: Paulo Fonseca, who arrives from Shakhtar Donetsk.



Maldini's meeting with Massara today, Giampaolo done on Friday​



Maldini and AC Milan have decided: Frederic Massara is the strong candidate for the role of the sporting director after the refusal of Iglia Tare who decided to stay at Lazio. After that, it will be Marco Giampaolo's turn, who has been chosen as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso on the bench at the San Siro. ​



Sassuolo star's agent arrives at AC Milan headquarters for talks​



The agent of Sassuolo star Stefano Sensi has been pictured arriving at the headquarters of AC Milan to hold talks with the rossoneri for his client.



Sensi was Sassuolo's most impressive player this season and his performances helped him attract the attention of multiple top clubs across Italy. AC Milan have been very interested as Leonardo did hold talks for the player, but Roma are also interested.



Milan have excellent relations with Riso and could use that as leverage to sign Sensi this summer, with Sassuolo already asking a fee of around 25 million euros to let the Italian leave.

