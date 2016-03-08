Bennacer admits 'we had to close the game'

27 September at 10:15
AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer spoke to Sky Sport after yesterday evening's 2-1 loss to Torino:

"​We were in control of the game, but football is made of details. We had to stay focused, we missed too many chances and then we conceded goals. Sirigu played a great game, but we have to have more hunger in front of the goal: we have strong strikers, we had to close the match immediately."

