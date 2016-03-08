Bennacer like Hernandez: AC Milan were right to sign him

At the beginning of the season, several Milan players looked lost. In hindsight, it was most likely due to the management of Marco Giampaolo. Since Stefano Pioli arrived, on the other hand, the individual performances have improved quite a lot.

Bennacer is certainly one of the players who has stepped up, just like Theo Hernandez. Both arrived at the club in the summer and have already become important pillars of the Rossoneri's game, proving that Boban and Maldini were right to sign them.

Now, Milan have a very young core to build on, which also means that the execution needs to be right. So far, Pioli has done well with the team, slowly but steadily improving the overall performance of the Rossoneri week after week.

After a slow start to the season, Ismael Bennacer has started to show how important he can be for AC Milan, playing in the difficult holding midfield role. In fact, the Algerian is starting to live up to his price tag, cementing his spot in the starting eleven ahead of Lucas Biglia.