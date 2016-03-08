Bentancur: 'If it were up to me, I'd stay at Juve for life!'
25 April at 19:00Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has spoken to Sky Sport about the season just been and his personal future, to which he had the following responses...
"It is incredible for me to win my second Scudetto with Juve. This is the goal that every player has when he is in a club and it happened to me for two consecutive years and I live with immense joy. I enjoy it together with my family and my friends, as I want to enjoy these last days of the season.
"If it were up to me I would stay here for life. Juve is an incredible club, it gave me the opportunity to come and play in Italy. The relationships I have made are also incredible. We have not yet talked about renewal, I would like it very much but I still have a three-year contract and I enjoy the opportunities step by step.
"Champions League? The elimination was a blow, but this should not detract from the championship, which in my opinion is more difficult than the Champions League as it is played every week in the year. The Champions League was a disappointment, but it is played every year and we will have the chance to make up."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments