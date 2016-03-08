Juventus and Uruguay star Rodrigo Bentancur believes Edinson Cavani can recover from his knee injury: “He feels well, he is happy for our qualification and he is looking forward to recovering. We need to wait and see how he feels on a daily basis. Patience is needed right now”, Bentancur said.“Tabarez is a master, it’s an honour to have him as a manager. France is an amazing team. They have pace and we will need to defend very well to prevent them scoring goals. We know we can make it, it will be amazing to play a quarter-final with my national team.”