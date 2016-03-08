Stadio Bentegodi is set to be armed by anti-terrorist forces for Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Serie A debut on Saturday.Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer from Real Madrid for a fee of about 100 million euros and he will earn a wage of 30 million euros over a period of 4 seasons.Il Correire Veneto report that the Bentegodi will be armed by anti-terrorist forces when Ronaldo will make his Serie A debut for Juventus against Chievo Verona in the evening.Such measure has never ever been taken in a football match, but considering the stature of player that Ronaldo is and the relevance of the sporting event, the anti-terrorist will guard the stadium during the game.The units of the Carabinieri and Uopi della Polizia will be placed close to the stadium and these forces are already deployed in Verona to guard against any terrorist activities in the area.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)