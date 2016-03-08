Berbatov: 'Mandzukic to United? He can do an Ibrahimovic'

Manchester United and Tottenham legend Dimitar Berbatov believes that Mario Mandzukic can be similar to what Zlatan Ibrahimovic did at Old Trafford.



In an interview that Berbatov gave to Tuttosport, he talked about many things like the situation at Tottenham and United. But he also talked about the links surrounding Mandzukic's move to Old Trafford.



The Bulgarian said: ​" Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 34 when he signed for United and had no problems. Mandzukic has a similar age and I hope he can have the same impact I think his age is a good factor. Martial , Rashford and Greenwood are all young players, so they need time and must be sure they don't have to worry because they can only learn from Mandzukic's experience."