Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has spoken to Betfair about the Champions League quarter-final due to take place between United and La Liga club Barcelona."​We can’t write United off! I don’t even need to mention the PSG game here do I?! Everything is possible.“I saw Lionel Messi score that hat-trick against Betis. Wow! The guy just does whatever he wants to do, but he doesn’t do it in every game, and Barcelona have not won every Champions League in the last decade despite having Messi there.“United must play as a team and support each other. It is the system that allows Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and, latterly, Romelu Lukaku to shine."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.