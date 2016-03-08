Bereszynski: 'Insigne is very dangerous...'

Sampdoria defender Bartosz Bereszynski​ and his Polish teammates are getting ready to play against Roberto Mancini's Italy tomorrow. Here is what the defender had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press in his pre-game conference:



"I do not know all that much about Italy but we are going to have to be very alert. We clearly want to do well and we will fight hard. Italy? Well they are in re-build mode but even so, they have plenty of superstars. They have a lot of quality and we will have to watch out for Lorenzo Insigne. He is a very dangerous player who can score or create a goal at any moment. I played against Insigne last week as I am hoping for a similar result again tomorrow...".



Let's not forget that Sampdoria beat Napoli by a 3-0 score line last week.