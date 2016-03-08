Bergomi and Costacurta blast Higuain: 'He is like Bonucci. He is not a leader'

21 January at 10:15
Gonzalo Higuain is on his way out of AC Milan and is a topic of many discussions in Italy as his move to Chelsea to join Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge nears. Milan and Inter legends Giuseppe Bergomi and Alessandro Costacurta spoke in the studios of Sky Sports about the Argentine and his time at the San Siro.

"He did have the sense of responsibility, like Bonucci. Bonucci was even given the captain's armband. But I think that with Higuain there was something wrong from the beginning and there immediately wasn't a feeling," Bergomi said.

"I think Higuain expected more from Milan. He got the anxiety and tension that he did not know at Juventus. He was very emotional, too much, so he could not bear the weight. But I think that Higuain was not a leader. He had to be a leader but he was not. This was expected from him but he did not meet expectations," Costacurta added on the matter.

