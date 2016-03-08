Bergomi: 'I do not see anything special about Lautaro'

04 February at 09:45
Inter legend Beppe Bergomi spoke in the studios of Sky Sports about his former club's 0-1 loss against Bologna and had some harsh words against Lautaro Martinez.

"Maybe it's my fault but I don't see anything special in Lautaro Martinez. I do not see potential in this guy. He scored a couple of goals but not much else, he disappoints me. I might be wrong but I do not see Lautaro as a devastating prospect," he said.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.