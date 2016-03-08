Bergomi: 'I do not see anything special about Lautaro'

Inter legend Beppe Bergomi spoke in the studios of Sky Sports about his former club's 0-1 loss against Bologna and had some harsh words against Lautaro Martinez.



"Maybe it's my fault but I don't see anything special in Lautaro Martinez. I do not see potential in this guy. He scored a couple of goals but not much else, he disappoints me. I might be wrong but I do not see Lautaro as a devastating prospect," he said.