Bergomi: this is the reason why Inter did not purchase Rafinha

Beppe Bergomi told Sky the reason why he is interested in the last transfer market.



According to Inter's legendary defender: "Inter did not pursue Rafinha because he showed quality but did not score goals."



The Barzilian midfielder played for six months with the Nerazzurri and managed to pull three assists and two goals in 17 Serie A appearances.



He tried to leave for Barcelona for Inter or Real Betis this summer, but both clubs could not meet Barca's asking price.

