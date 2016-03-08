Berisha arrives for Lazio medical
30 June at 11:45RB Salzburg star Valon Berisha arrived for his Lazio medical this morning, ahead of a move to the biancocelesti this summer.
The 25-year-old has been an important part of the Salzburg side over the last few seasons and impressed last season too. He appeared 24 times in the Austria Bundesliga last season, scoring four times from the heart of the park.
Berisha arrived in Lazio this morning at the Paideia clinic in Roma to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the biancocelesti.
The transfer fee is supposed to be in the region of 7.5 million euros, with the Kosovan set to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, if he leaves this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
