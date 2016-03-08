‘Berlusconi behind Yonghong Li is a joke’

Silvio Berlusconi’s son talked to media after an event held by Mediaset, the media company owned by the former AC Milan president.



Berlusconi Jr. was asked a few questions about the economic situation of the club and his replies where pretty straightforward.



“Honesty, I don’t know if AC Milan will be banned from Europe. It’s hard to say, honestly I am not well informed about the situation so I can’t say what’s going on.”



Recent reports in Italy have suggested that Berlusconi could be behind the new AC Milan president Yonghong Li but Piersilvio Berlusconi rubbished the reports:



“I heard those reports and I believe it’s a joke or maybe something worst. Fininvest has already replied, it’s ridiculous to talk about it, I haven’t been talking about AC Milan with my dad for very long time now.”



“Gattuso? Is he a prepared manager and a very good human being, I am happy AC Milan confirmed him in charge of the team.”

