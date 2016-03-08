Berlusconi blasts Gazidis and jokes about San Siro and AC Milan ownership
13 October at 21:15Former Italian Prime minister and AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi spoke at the end of the match between his Monza and Albinoleffe and the former president of the Rossoneri also spoke about Milan in the words collected by Telelombardia (via milannews.it).
"The friendly with Milan? You know that I joke every now and then. I said that we would beat them 3-0 but there are things that are said to have a smile always ready," he said.
"I don't know Pioli and I can't express any opinion. I didn't even know Giampaolo personally and so I want to answer about things that I know thoroughly.
"Did Milan risk Serie D? Who said that? Gazidis? Ah...you shouldn't say these phrases and if someone wants to say them, he must go to the toilet, close the door and say it. How can Milan go back to being Milan? It's simple but difficult to do: give it back to Silvio Berlusconi.
"The new stadium? They are beautiful projects, technology and modernity are advancing. It will certainly be beautiful. We are tied to the San Siro because we won everything there because the matches can be seen very well and so I hope they will find a solution that does not include feeling. Otherwise, I propose to give it to Monza," Berlusconi concluded.
