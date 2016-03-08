Berlusconi: 'Demolishing San Siro is a meaningless thing'
18 July at 15:35Former AC Milan owner and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has expressed displeasure at the demolition of the San Siro Stadium in Milan.
In an interview that the Italian recently gave at an event, he said: "I am absolutely against it, it is a meaningless thing. San Siro can be used for other events, it is in the heart of all Milanese, Milanists and Inter visitors, who have football at heart.
"It is absurd to just think of it, to build another one, leaving San Siro, with other functions, in another situation that is comfortable to reach. There have been games where a request for 100 thousand tickets, 60 thousand spectators will not be enough.
"How do you demolish a place that has made the hearts of Nerazzurri and Milanists vibrate for decades and where we have achieved so many victories. Even the heart wants its part. I have no power to oppose it and I have not yet heard of Beppe Sala, but I hope that the reasoning and a little romanticism lead in this direction."
