Berlusconi: 'I don't miss AC Milan, I don't want players with long beard and tattoos
21 February at 12:20Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi spoke on La7 about his new experience as the owner of Serie C side Monza. "I don't miss elegant dinners, nor AC Milan. I am the owner of Monza now, I am in ruling the club together with Galliani and we want to build a team that can be seen as a model".
"We want young Italian footballers, lads with a nice haircut, with no beard, no tattoos and no piercings. If they commit a foul they need to apologize and they must always be respectful with the referee".
"When they sign autographs, their name must be clearly recognizable. Our target is not a promotion in Serie A or Serie B. We want a team that can be an example for the others", Berlusconi said.
Berlusconi spent 29 years as AC Milan's president and became one of the most winning presidents in the history of football with 28 trophies.
Go to comments