Berlusconi: 'I miss Milan, Giampaolo chosen thanks to my advice, I will meet him'

Silvio Berlusconi, former Milan president, spoke to the press at the lunch of a book by Arrigo Sacchi, "La Coppa degli Immortali”.



"Sacchi has brought back to the agenda the memories of our great Milan, and when we think of Milan at the time and the emotions it gave us,, we also talked about Barcelona and ​​the emotion returned again".



The former owner then turned his attention to Totti and the possibility of Giampaolo at Milan and Allegri leaving Juventus.



"I can't enter the house of others, I don't know enough about the Totti-Roma situation to be able to give any judgment".



"I think he is a coach who loves the beautiful game, with an offensive mentality: the first thing is to take the field to win and convince with the beautiful game. With a playmaker? Yes, Giampaolo follows our form, which we have always followed, with the two strikers and behind a number 10".



"Yes, I miss it [Milan], Scaroni? He invited me to an interview with him and I will go there with great pleasure. With a notebook full of advice? I have already given him so many on the phone. I think my advice has already arrived, perhaps Giampaolo's choice is something that comes from the advice I gave him ".



"Both of us did the work we had to do, we found ourselves in tune with everything. I don't remember a formation that took place in the field proposed by Sacchi to the president on which the president didn't agree.





"Allegri has left Juventus after all the Scudetti he won, it's a rather peculiar thing, it hasn't happened often. I would have liked to see him also at Milan, but Giampaolo works very well, I asked and I will ask the current president of Milan to meet him with him”.





"Sarri close to Milan? No, I have never been informed of this. Conte? For a while, we thought it might be a good choice, but then I moved away and I didn't follow it, but I think that Giampaolo can be usefully engaged in Milan”.



