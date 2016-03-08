Berlusconi: 'Milan or Inter? If Gattuso puts Suso behind the strikers...'

Speaking on the sidelines of a political event in Melfi, Silvio Berlusconi, former AC Milan owner, answered the question on who will win the derby tomorrow evening.Known as a lover of the 4-3-1-2 formation, Berlusconi certainly proved this with his answer: "Milan or Inter? I don't know who will win the derby in the end, but if Gattuso puts Suso behind the strikers, then Milan will certainly win and with several goals," he stated.