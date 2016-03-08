The president of Monza, Silvio Berlusconi, spoke about Gennaro Gattuso's Milan , as well as the potential arrival of Kaka at Monza.

"I don't watch Serie A anymore, now I'm only interested in Monza. I won't exclude bringing some former Milan players to Monza. Kaka? Maybe.

"Milan? Elliott gives guarantees to Milan. Higuain is a goalscorer who's been missing at Milan for many years, but I don't understand why he is not supported by a second striker. I don't like Gattuso's ideas, I don't understand why you would play like that.

"I would put Suso behind Higuain and one more striker. I will watch the derby on TV with disappointment for the way that Milan are playing," Berlusconi concluded.

Berlusconi sold Milan to Yonghong Li in 2017, after several months of negotiating. As it turned out, however, the sale wasn't a successful one, with Elliott taking over this summer.