Bernabeu, Signal Iduna Park: the world transforms stadiums amidst Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic is having a clear effect on daily life in all its spheres and that also includes the football world, with almost every competition worldwide currently suspended amidst the fear of the spread of the virus further. Nevertheless, sports is still playing an important role in these difficult times for humanity.



In particular, we are talking about football stadiums around the world, which are being transformed into field hospitals all over the globe in order to help tackle the spread of the Coronavirus.



This trend is especially visible in Brazil as well as England, where all the most famous stadiums, from the Maracana to the Old Trafford, are set to be used for medical purposes in the upcoming months. And it is probably just a matter of time until many other countries and clubs join the initiative in order to ease the burden of the healthcare systems worldwide.



