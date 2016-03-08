Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa or Ramsey: Sarri's decision for Atalanta-Juventus

The Bianconeri are coming from a narrow win against Milan at the Allianz Stadium. Of course, three points is all that matters, but Sarri's men didn't impress in the game. One could argue that they were saved by Dybala's brilliance, who broke the deadlock.

During the international break, Sarri has had time to analyze the game and identify possible solutions. However, he won't change the trequartista position. As learned by Calciomercato.com , Bernardeschi remains the favourite to start behind the strikers.

Out of Douglas Costa, Ramsey and Bernardeschi, the Italian provides more balance to the team, which is the main reason behind the manager's decision. It will be even more interesting, though, to see who starts up front.

On Saturday afternoon, Juventus will travel to Atalanta for what will be an important away clash. Both sides have done very well at the start of the season, which gives reason to believe that the game will be an entertaining one.