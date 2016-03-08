'Many thanks to the fans for their support, respect and friendship. I want to give everyone a hug!'@b_10duarte recalls the highlights of his spell at Shakhtar and addresses the fans ⬇https://t.co/f8imtrBwrX — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) June 20, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk star Bernard has announced his exit from the club. The contract of the Brazilian expires at the end of the month and that makes him a cheap transfer target for AC Milan, Inter and Liverpool who have been linked with welcoming the player’s services.Previous reports in England had also linked the Brazilian with a move to ArsenalBernard, 26, spent the last five seasons at Shakhtar and managed 28 goals in 157 games.The agents of Bernard have already offered the player to AC Milan and Inter but neither Serie A giants have managed to reach an economic agreement with the player and his entourage.“I want to thank the players, the management, the coaching staff, the Shakhtar employees for the five years we spent together. No matter how far I am, I will always be rooting for the team, to rejoice at their victories and achievements. Many thanks to the fans for their support, respect and friendship. I want to give everyone a hug” the Brazilain told the club’s official webisite.